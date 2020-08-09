1/
Sylvia M. Carns
1946 - 2020
Sylvia M. Bosch Carns, 74, of Arona, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at her home. She was born March 12, 1946, in Mt. Pleasant, daughter of the late John and Grace Irene Lankey Bosch. Sylvia was a graduate of Hempfield High School class of 1968. She was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran Church in Arona. She loved drinking coffee at her kitchen table, playing the organ, working in her garden and growing amazing tomatoes yearly. She was a great seamstress and loved to sew and crochet. She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 40-plus years, William Carns; and a sister, Beverly Long. She is survived by one daughter, Lori Weld and husband, John, of Belgrade, Mont.; one brother, John Bosch and wife, Colleen, of Mt. Pleasant; two sisters, Linda Waugaman, of Greensburg, and Cheryl Smith and husband, Ronald, of Scottdale; one special niece, Rhonda Juliano and fiance, Jason Kelm, of Arona; and many great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. A private graveside service will take place on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery in Greensburg, with the Rev. Samuel Scheiderer officiating. BEATTY-RICH FUNERAL HOME INC., is in charge of arrangements, Ronald A. Rich Jr., supervisor/FD. The family wants to thank Lindsey with Excela Hospice, as well as Rhonda and Linda, for the love and compassionate care they provided. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.beatty-richfuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
10
Graveside service
Westmoreland Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Beatty-Rich Funeral Home Inc.
Rte 136
Madison, PA 15663
(724) 446-5511
