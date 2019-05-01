Sylvia V. Fontanella, 102, of Greensburg, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Hempfield Manor, Greensburg. She was born Nov. 6, 1916, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Felix and Matilda (Leto) Fontanella. Prior to retirement, she had been a billing clerk at Walworth Company. Sylvia was a kind and positive soul who always had good words to say about everyone. She was a devoted Catholic, and a member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg, and a former member of the church choir and the church memorial choir. She was a graduate of Greensburg High School and attended classes at Carnegie Tech for voice. Sylvia was a great cook and baker. Her signature dish was beef risotto. She was a member and secretary for the Carbon Alumna Association. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Felicina Fontanella, Hilda D'Emilio, Elsie Fontanella and Mary Louise Fontanella; and her brother, John Fontanella. She is survived by her niece, Madaline Purpura, of Greensburg; nephew, David D'Emilio, of Pittsburgh; great-niece, Lisa Fox and husband, Mark Fox, of Greensburg; great-nephew, Joseph Purpura and wife, Kathleen, of Harrison City; two great-great-nephews, Luke Fox, of Allentown, and Scott Fox, of Greensburg; and three great-nieces, Gianna Purpura and Cassie Sebak, both of Harrison City, and Cali Shafer and husband, Jon, of Greensburg.

Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. Prayers will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, followed by a funeral Mass to be celebrated at 10 a.m. in Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church, Greensburg. Interment will follow in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.

Sylvia's family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the nurses and staff of Hempfield Manor, Excela Hospice, Newhaven Court, Servants of the Divine Mercy Ministry and Dr. Rachel Shipley. www.bachafh.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from May 1 to May 2, 2019