T. Richard "Dick" Campbell, 90, formerly of Greensburg, died peacefully at 7:16 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Arden Courts in King of Prussia. Born Feb. 27, 1929, in Franklin, he was the son of the late Thomas J. and Mercedes Guyton Campbell. Mr. Campbell grew up in Franklin and was a 1946 graduate of Franklin High School. He was a 1951 graduate of Grove City College with a bachelor's degree in biology. He served in the Navy from 1951 to 1956. He graduated from Officer Candidate School at Newport, R.I. and served as an ensign on the staff of Commander Carrier Air Group Eight, touring the Mediterranean on the U.S.S. Lake Champlain. Mr. Campbell lived in Greensburg for 50 years and retired as the general manager of Menasha Corp., Yukon in 1991. He was a lifelong Pittsburgh Pirates fan who spent many years in Florida at Spring Training in Bradenton. He was married Sept. 30, 1951, to the late Lois Chapin, also of Franklin. The couple was happily married 47 years prior to her death in 1998, and raised four children in Greensburg. Mr. Campbell is survived by his children, Mrs. James (Patricia) Kubicek, of Orwigsburg, Nancy, of Wayne, T.R., of Downingtown, and James (Denise), of Port Charlotte, Fla.; and three grandchildren, Craig Kubicek (Katie), of Pittsburgh, Eric Kubicek, of Philadelphia, and Trey Campbell, of Downingtown. He is also survived by his special friend and companion, Rosemary Gates, of Greensburg; his siblings, E. Patrick (Christine), of Erie, Charles, of Franklin, and Helen "Dee" Fox, of Franklin; and several nieces and nephews.

A Mass in celebration of his life will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, March 15, 2019, in St. Benedict Church, 260 Bruno Road, Greensburg, by Father Daniel L. Blout, with a luncheon to follow. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019, in St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St., Franklin, with Monsignor John J. Herbein, pastor, officiating. Private interment will be in St. Patrick Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the TIMOTHY E. HARTLE FUNERAL HOME, 1328 Elk St., Franklin.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St. Patrick Church, 949 Liberty St., Franklin, PA 16323; Christian Layman Corps. 258 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601; or Cheryl Kay Foundation, 661 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 13, 2019