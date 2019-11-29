|
Tamara L. Smith, 50, of Irwin, died peacefully Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, with her family by her side. She was born Nov. 14, 1969, in Indianapolis, Ind., and was a daughter of the late Leonard Sr. and Diana (Hartage) Williams. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her father-in-law, Elton Smith. Tamara was a homemaker; she was a devoted wife, amazing mom and a special sister, aunt and friend. She was a member of Shoresh David Messianic Congregation, located in Monroeville. She enjoyed playing board games with her children, gardening, and loved dancing (tap and clogging) with Soul Steps Dance Company in Irwin. Tamara is survived by her husband of 22 years, Gary E. Smith; her four children, Nolin, Nigil, Malaya and Rainah; five sisters, Dianne (Rich) Laughary, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., Sauda Tendaji, of Pittsburgh, Tinika McFadden, of Seattle, Wash., and Shalace Moore, of Pittsburgh; stepsisters, Audra McClung and Lisa White, of Pittsburgh; three brothers, Leonard (Rhonda) Williams Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colo., Nathaniel Riggins, of Beaver Falls, and Christopher Williams, of Connellsville; stepbrother, William Ricks, of Connellsville; her aunt and godmother, Gloria Hartage and cousin, Jaymah, of Pittsburgh; mother-in-law, Lois Smith, of Irwin; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews. Tamara's smile and love for her family will forever be remembered. She will be dearly missed by her family, friends and neighbors.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday at JOSEPH W. NICKELS FUNERAL HOME INC., 404 Sewickley Ave., Herminie, PA 15637, 724-446-7251. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in Westmoreland County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Shoresh David Messianic Congregation, 105 N. Park St., Monroeville, PA 15146. To send online condolences, please visit www.nickelsfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Nov. 29 to Nov. 30, 2019