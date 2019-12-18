|
|
Tamara M. Dunlevy, 63, of Ligonier, passed away peacefully Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, at her home. She was born March 6, 1956, in Latrobe, a daughter of Richard R. McCormick and the late Mabel (Coleman) McCormick. She was a member of the Covenant Presbyterian Church. In addition to her father, she is survived by her husband of 39 years, David L. Dunlevy, of Ligonier; a son, Ryan D. Dunlevy and his wife, Maureen, of Hellertown, Pa.; four grandchildren, Brendan, Kaylee, Patrick and Fiona; a sister, Patricia Maxwell, of Hartselle, Ala.; a nephew, Clark Maxwell; and a brother-in-law, John Dunlevy, of Ligonier.
At the family's request, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 18, 2019