Tammra A. "Tammy" Attenberger, 55, of South Greensburg, passed away suddenly Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. She was born May 12, 1964, in Greensburg, a daughter of Sharon Nagle Attenberger, of Greensburg, and the late Frederick L. Attenberger. She was employed at the Rialto Cafe for 27 years, where she found her work family that she loved dearly. She was a member of the Midway-St. Clair Fireman's Club and the South Greensburg Hunt Club, where she enjoyed being with her friends. In addition to her mother, Tammy is survived by three sons, Ryan Mathias, Tyler Mathias, and Chad Mathias, all of South Greensburg; two granddaughters, who she loved spending time with, Zoe Mathias and Skylar Mathias; a brother, Mark (Lisa) Attenberger, of South Greensburg; and a nephew, Dillon Attenberger, of South Greensburg.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at BARNHART FUNERAL HOME, 505 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home. Interment will follow in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg. Private interment will be in St. Clair Cemetery, Greensburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences, visit BarnhartFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Dec. 8 to Dec. 10, 2019