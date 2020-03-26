|
|
Tammy J. (Shriver) Smith, 59, of Tarentum, took her last breath Friday, March 20, 2020. She was born Nov. 9, 1960, to Donald and Joyce (Greene) Shriver. On Aug. 29, 1981, she married Charles Smith, and they raised two children, Heatherlee (Smith) Sittler and Michael Smith. She was an exceptional wife and mother who cared deeply for her family and neighbors. Her passion was caring for others; she volunteered with Meals on Wheels, instructed senior computer skills classes and was a Boy Scout den mother. Tammy had a heart for justice and advocacy, and was proud to work as an advocate for students with disabilities to ensure their educational rights. She used her leadership skills, financial savvy, and creativity to improve her church's Vacation Bible School, Youth Group, and Sunday School programs. In 2006, Tammy received her business associate degree, graduating with highest honors. She had a successful career as an administrative assistant for almost 10 years before she retired. Tammy eagerly anticipated her newest and possibly favorite role in life, being a grandma. She often said that her granddaughter gave her life meaning, and when her grandson was born, she believed he was an angel sent to save her life. No matter how sick she was, she was always determined to live the life she wanted, full of love, peace, and joy, surrounded by family and lifelong friends. Since hugs are best in person, the memorial to celebrate Tammy's life will be planned when her loved ones can gather together safely. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Tarentum Friendship Garden (https://www.facebook.com/TarentumFriendshipGarden/).