Tammy Lynn Saier Luther, 52, of Friedens, Pa., died Saturday, March 28, 2020, at her home. She was born April 22, 1967, in Harvey, Ill., a daughter of Karen Suprenant Davison, of Mantino, Ill., and Ronald Davison, of Rotunda West, Fla. Prior to her illness, she had been the activity director for the Patriot Nursing Home, in Somerset. She enjoyed riding motorcycles and belonged to the Legion Riders and the Eagle Riders. She was preceded in death by a brother, Corry Irwin. She is survived by her husband, Richard D. Luther; two daughters, Ashley Saier, of Allendale, Ill., and Kristy (John) Forshey, of Crystal Falls, Mich.; two stepdaughters, Jamie (Christopher) McLean, of Laughlintown, and Amanda Luther, of Latrobe; two stepsons, Joey Saier, of Crystal Falls, Mich., and Frank Luther, of Latrobe; a brother, Perry Irwin, of Mantino, Ill., and two stepbrothers, Christopher Davison, of McKinley, Texas, and Shawn Davison, of Mantino, Ill.; three grandchildren, Danni, Ryder and Abby; and a step-granddaughter, Alexia. All services will be private. The J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658, 724-238-9866, is assisting the family.