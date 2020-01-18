|
Tammy L. Young Primus, loving daughter, wife and mother, was taken to heaven Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at the age of 50. A woman of strong faith and devotion to God, she was a guiding light to all lives that she touched. Tammy was born July 6, 1969, the only daughter to Janet R. Young. Excelling in all endeavors, she was a graduate of Hempfield Area High School and Seton Hill University, earning her master's degree in family and marriage therapy. Her unfaltering compassion for human life led Tammy to dedicate herself to caring and cradling others emotions. She was a vital member of the Critical Incident Stress Management Team of Westmoreland County, working as a disaster and stress relief specialist. She played a significant role in aiding others amongst tragic events as she was always called upon in the most extreme cases, including the Flight 93 crash in Shanksville. Tammy was an active member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, in Youngwood, and past council member. Affectionately known as "The Commander", "Chief", "Her Majesty" or " The Boss", Tammy will be so deeply missed, forever loved and remembered by her most giving heart, brave humility and warm spirit by all who knew her. In addition to her loving mother, Janet R. Young, she is survived by her husband of 15 years, Jeffrey Primus; three beautiful daughters, Megan, Noelle and Morgan Primus; great- aunts and uncles; and many special cousins and friends.
Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, at ASHLEY D. X. NYE CREMATION CARE AND FUNERAL HOME INC., 408 Depot St., Youngwood, to celebrate Tammy's life. Funeral liturgy will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, in St. Luke's Lutheran Church, 126 N. Fourth St., Youngwood, with the Rev. Peter E. Nordby officiating and Assisting Minister Charles A. Lutz. Please meet directly at the church.
In lieu of donations, the family asks all contributions be made to the Nye Funeral Home or St. Luke's Lutheran Church to offset funeral expenses.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jan. 18, 2020