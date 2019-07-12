Home

Tanya L. Lopes


1985 - 10
Tanya L. Lopes Obituary
Tanya Le Mase Lopes, 33, of Ligonier, died Monday, July 8, 2019, after losing her battle with addiction. She was born Oct. 20, 1985, in Greensburg, a daughter of Ronald A. and Sharon L Markle Mase, of Latrobe. Tanya graduated from Greater Latrobe Senior High School in 2004. She was employed as forensic security at Torrance State Hospital. She was a member of Ligonier Epiphany Anglican Church. She loved animals, including her pig, rabbits and a cat. The highlight of her life was being an aunt to all her loving nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Jean Klosky and Joseph Mase; and a maternal great-grandmother, Dorothy Smith. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her loving husband, Joshua L. Lopes; a sister, Samantha (Jeffrey) Bossart, of Pleasant Unity; a niece, Gracie Bossart; three nephews, Masen Bossart and Hunter and Jack Lopes; maternal grandfather, Lloyd (Susan) Markle, of Smithton; maternal grandmother, Dorothy (Hal) Routzahn, of Boonsboro, Md.; mother-in-law, Jennifer Morgan, of Latrobe; father-in-law, Daryl Lopes, of Whitney; brother and sister-in-law, Jonathan (Jenny) Lopes, of Derry; a sister-in-law, Brandy Lopes, of Latrobe; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Friends will be received from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at the J. PAUL McCRACKEN FUNERAL CHAPEL INC., 144 E. Main St., Ligonier. A service to celebrate Tanya's life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Ligonier Epiphany Anglican Church, with her pastor, the Rev. Bryan Jarrell, officiating. Interment will follow in Fairfield Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for your kindness in helping defray funeral expenses by making a contribution in Tanya's memory to 144 E. Main St., Ligonier, PA 15658. To leave a condolence or tribute for Tanya or her family, please visit www.jpaulmccrackenfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 12 to July 13, 2019
