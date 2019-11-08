|
Tara Deus Patris Maholic Watson, 47, passed away Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at her home. She was born Dec. 11, 1971, the beloved eighth child of the late Edward "Pappy" T. Maholic Sr. and Carol A. Maholic, of McCullough. Tara was the hardest worker and a good friend to anyone she met. She loved being a mother to her three beautiful girls, who she was immensely proud of. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lance C. Maholic; maternal grandparents, Charles and Anne Greenawalt; paternal aunt, Victoria Hooley; paternal cousin, Edward Hooley; maternal aunt, Patricia Severini; maternal uncle, William Greenawalt; nieces, Megan and Maria Maholic; and nephew, Baby Koval. In addition to her most loving mother, she is survived by her much-beloved daughters, Grace, Caroline and Gabriella Watson, of North Huntingdon; two devoted brothers, Christopher Maholic, of Jeannette, and Eddie Maholic Jr., of McCullough; six loving sisters, Sheri Maholic, of Harrison City, Ali Maholic, of Export, Courtney (Peter Sr.) Moran, of Denver, Pa., Christe (David) Kostkas, of Harrison City, Angela Maholic, of Irwin, and Kyrie (Lawrence) O'Toole, of North Versailles; sister-in-law, Mary Maholic, of Claridge; beloved nieces and nephews, Katie and Taylor Maholic, Anne O'Bradovich, Nicholas Koval, Alivia, Hunter, and Ava Maholic, Stefanie Huntoon, Kevin Lock, Tyler and Madison Decesere, Spencer, Jordan, Emma, Molly, Lilah, Zoe, and Paul Perks, Peter J. and Jack Moran; great-nieces and -nephews, Isabella, Lyra and Jaxson Huntoon; uncle, Bernie Severini; and cousins, Tammy Mullaly and Todd Severini.
Services will be private and entrusted to LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Tara's children, c/o Lindsay-Jobe Funeral Home.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 8, 2019