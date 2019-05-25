Tecla S. Barton, 84, of Harrison City, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019, at Excela Westmoreland Hospital, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Aug. 18, 1934, in Export, to Louis and Mary (Ampezzan) Scarton. Tecla was very loving and caring, enjoyed giving hugs and loved to be surrounded by her loving family. She was an excellent cook and baker, and was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan. Tecla is survived by her beloved husband of 53 years, Kenneth "Sonny" Barton; sons, Louis (Anita) Barton and Neil (Tina) Barton; daughter, Lisa (Mike) Sutter; grandsons, Anthony and Andrew Barton; granddaughters, Serena Seese and Michelle Moore; and sisters, Josephine Fox and Mary Lou Stover. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Victor Scarton; and sister, Emma Balint.

In accordance with Tecla's wishes, all services will be private. Private burial will be held at St. Barbara Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to the LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, 724-744-2721.

