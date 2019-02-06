|
Ted D. Brown Jr., 58, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ted D. Brown Sr. and Margaret (Hayden) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tara Brown. He is survived by a son, Ted D. Brown III (Cassie); four grandchildren; sisters, Kim Carroll (Paul), of Jeannette, Susan Stauffer (Keith), of Sarasota, Fla., and Cindy Free (Kris), of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 6, 2019