Mason-Gelder Funeral Home Inc
201 N. First St
Jeannette, PA 15644
724-523-5539
Ted D. Brown Jr.


1960 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ted D. Brown Jr. Obituary
Ted D. Brown Jr., 58, formerly of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. He was born Nov. 15, 1960, in Pittsburgh, a son of the late Ted D. Brown Sr. and Margaret (Hayden) Brown. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Tara Brown. He is survived by a son, Ted D. Brown III (Cassie); four grandchildren; sisters, Kim Carroll (Paul), of Jeannette, Susan Stauffer (Keith), of Sarasota, Fla., and Cindy Free (Kris), of Irwin; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services are private. MASON-GELDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette is in charge of arrangements.
To send online condolences, visit http://www.mason-gelder.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Feb. 6, 2019
