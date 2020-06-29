Ted Daniel Drahusz, 50, of Rock Hill, S.C., went home to our Lord on Monday, June 22, 2020. Ted was born June 4, 1970, in McKeesport, to Linda and George Drahusz Jr. Ted spent his formative years in North Huntingdon, attending St. Agnes Grade School. As a youth, Ted cultivated a love for the outdoors and was heavily involved in the Boys Scouts, Troop 293, attaining the rank of Star Scout. Some of his fondest childhood memories were in the scouts at Cubby's cabin in the fall, and Camp Conestoga in the summers. He closed out his formative years graduating from Norwin Senior High in 1989. Ted proudly served a total of 15 years in the military. He was part of the 28th Infantry Division in the PA Army National Guard for many years before transferring to the NY Army National Guard and later onto the Army National Guard in Hickory, N.C. After 9/11, Ted and his division were sent to guard parts of New York City and Long Island. He ended his military career as a sergeant. During this time, Ted spent close to 20 years working for Sherwin Williams at various positions and locations. Looking for a change, Ted relocated to the South to study medical imaging equipment technology at ECPI College of Technology in Charlotte, N.C. He was a test technician at International Medical Equipment and Service. Through all this, Ted was a devoted father who enjoyed time outdoors hiking and fishing with his children. Ted's passion for life was evident. Ted earned a second-degree black belt in Seidokan, Okinawan martial arts. Additionally, he spent time hiking, fishing, reading, and most recently joined an axe-throwing club. Ted is survived by his two sons, Brandon and George, who were his pride and joy; as well as his stepdaughter, Adriana Restrepo; and his stepson, Jason Restrepo. In addition, he is survived by his mother, Linda (Tyson) Drahusz and George Drahusz Jr. Ted also leaves behind three brothers, George R. Drahusz (Michelle Drahusz), of Delaware, Daniel V. Drahusz (Stacey Drahusz), of Massachusetts, and Joseph J. Drahusz (Shelley Drahusz), of Pennsylvania; as well as many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Ted is also survived by the mother of his children and friend, Martha Roa. Also, Ted recently found new love and leaves behind his girlfriend, Nubia Ana Guzman. Ted will be remembered for his dedication to his children, his good-natured and easy-going spirit, great sense of humor and laugh, and his patience. He was the type of person that would do anything for you and that's what he did all of his days that we were blessed to have him. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the JAMES W. SHIRLEY FUNERAL HOME, 176 Clay Pike, North Huntingdon. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Friday in St. Agnes Church. Interment will be private. www.shirleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 29, 2020.