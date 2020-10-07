Teddy Kurt Davis, 74, of Natrona, passed away Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in VA hospital in Oakland. He was born Aug. 1, 1946, in Bruckenau, Germany, and is the son of the late Robert and Lydia (Buettner). He was the father of Kevin and Missy Davis, grandfather of Kevin Jr. and brother of Terry (Connie) Davis and Robert (Kathy) Davis. Teddy served in the Army during Vietnam. All arrangements are private. Arrangements are entrusted to RJ SLATER IV FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE,1000 Freeport Road, New Kensington, PA 724-335-0100, www.rjslater.com
