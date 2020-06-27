Terasa "Teri" Lenore Scurci, 61, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home, after a long illness. Teri said that she tried everything available to beat this illness and it is not God's will. She was born July 25,1958, in Greensburg, a daughter of the late Frank and Lucille Scurci, of Jeannette. Teri was a loving sister and is survived by siblings, Marc Scurci (Nancy), of Greensburg, Patti Scurci, of Jeannette, Chris Vitale (Reno), of Latrobe, and Elisa Glenn (Skip), of Ligonier. She is also survived by her loving companion of 25 years, Tom Pipak. She will be dearly missed by all, including many cousins; nephews, Brent and Todd Scurci and Tristan and Jesse Glenn; Tom's grandchildren, who knew Teri as Grammy Teri; along with many friends, extended family members and coworkers. Teri was a graduate of Jeannette High School and had a business degree from Robert Morris University. She was employed at Jeannette Hospital, Excela North Huntington and most recently with the offices at the Catholic Diocese of Greensburg. Always there at your side if you needed her, helping friends and family alike, Teri reached out to so many and became instant friends with those whose lives she touched. Her delightful personality, open and loving nature will be missed. As per Teri's wishes, there will be no public visitation. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at Ascension Church Jeannette, and interment in Sacred Heart Cemetery will be held at a later date to be announced. There will be a celebratory gathering following Terasa's Mass and interment. This will be announced in a future obituary notice. Arrangements are entrusted to the JOHN V GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette. In lieu of flowers, Teri requested that donations be made to Catholic Charities of Greensburg, 711 E. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601. As Teri was a strong supporter of Catholic Charities in life, any gifts and support you may like to make to them in her memory are welcome.



