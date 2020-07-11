Although its been decades that we were friends...... Teri was one of the few that was always happy to see me and treated me with such respect. She had a unique way of making you feel special and I never remember seeing her without a smile on her face! I mourn not for her.... because Im sure she is without pain anymore. But mourn for those that she left behind..... My sincere and heartfelt sympathy for her family and friends back in Jeannette. Warmly & Respectfully, Lenny Plaitano.

Leonard Plaitano

Friend