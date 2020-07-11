Terasa "Teri" Lenore Scurci, 61, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home, after a long illness. Teri's funeral services have now been scheduled and are as follows. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Route 30, Jeannette. A celebration of Teri's life will immediately follow her funeral Mass and cemetery services at the M and S Club, 315 Cort St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available honoring social distancing at the Club. To view any updates, changes, or cancellations to Teri's services due to the current health pandemic, please refer to the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. website, johnvgrazianofuneralhomeinc.com
, up until the day before, for any changes. You may also view Teri's entire obit on the funeral home website. line