1/
Terasa L. Scurci
1958 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terasa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Terasa "Teri" Lenore Scurci, 61, of Jeannette, passed away peacefully Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at home, after a long illness. Teri's funeral services have now been scheduled and are as follows. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, in Ascension Church, 615 Division St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Please be prepared to follow all CDC guidelines. Inurnment will follow in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Route 30, Jeannette. A celebration of Teri's life will immediately follow her funeral Mass and cemetery services at the M and S Club, 315 Cort St., Jeannette, PA 15644. Both indoor and outdoor seating will be available honoring social distancing at the Club. To view any updates, changes, or cancellations to Teri's services due to the current health pandemic, please refer to the JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. website, johnvgrazianofuneralhomeinc.com, up until the day before, for any changes. You may also view Teri's entire obit on the funeral home website. line

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
M and S Club
Send Flowers
JUL
24
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Ascension Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.
228 N Second Street
Jeannette, PA 15644
(724) 523-5433
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by John V. Graziano Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

View Printed Guest Book
18 entries
July 10, 2020
Teri's family and Tom, we were very sad to hear of Teri's passing. We will miss her presence at family gatherings where she always made time to talk and catch up on how we were all doing. Our prayers are with her and family at this time of sorrow.
Bill and Lorraine Murphy
Family
June 30, 2020
Tom and family Im so sorry for your loss. I got to know Teri during treatment and will miss her smile and kind heart.
Erin
June 28, 2020
Sending our love and prayers to all her loved ones.
Nathan Vitale
Family
June 28, 2020
To the Scurci family, I am so sorry to hear about Teri. You have my deepest sympathy . Please know my thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Judy Lewis
Classmate
June 28, 2020
I really believed with her kind smile, great attitude and determination that Teri could beat this disease. Deepest sympathy to the family and close friends. God gained another angel
Laura DiMartino McAlister
Friend
June 28, 2020
Even though we didn't keep in touch, whenever I would run into Teri it was as if we never lost touch. She always hugged and was happy to see me. Rest at peace in God's arms my friend. Your family now has another Angel watching over them.
Toni Bertolino Laskey
Friend
June 27, 2020

Those we love
Don't go away,
they walk beside us every day,
Unseen, unheard, but always near,
Still loved, Still missed,
and very dear. ❤
Angela Rose OBrien
Friend
June 27, 2020
Teri always had a smile and hug for anyone. She will be remembered by so many she touched.
Linda Tanyer Haluck
Classmate
June 27, 2020
The girls in Jeannette Hospital loved you. Now you are with Beanie Moff and Jeannie Keffer!
June 27, 2020
Ame Caline and Michel Polnareff
June 27, 2020
To the Scurci Family,
I am so sorry for the loss of Teri. My thoughts and prayers are with you all. She was one of the kindest humans I was blessed to know. Teri helped organize my 40th surprise birthday party a number of years ago. We use to sing together at Tom's Jams. This is Teri singing at my surprise party....she always had the voice of an Angel...her singing was a beautiful gift to me...this is one of my favorite memories with her. Rest in peace sweet Teri. ❤ https://youtu.be/wdd3xH_d6Sk
Deborah Kazsimer
Friend
June 27, 2020
Deepest sympathy to the Family. I knew Teri and her family all of my life...and she was always with a smile and a hug. May she rest in peace. Vicki Casino Chick & Family.
Victoria M Chick
Friend
June 27, 2020
Prayers for your family. May the Lord comfort you now and always. Josie Zinna Kauffman
Josie Kauffman
Friend
June 27, 2020
You were so proud of your Italian heritage!
June 27, 2020
Terri will be deeply missed by many. She brought a smile to everyone she came in contact with, always had time to stop and talk to people, and was a caring person. Terri always walked passed my house stopping or just saying How you doing? RWG TerriGod needed another angel so picked you
Donna Highlands
Friend
June 27, 2020
Although its been decades that we were friends...... Teri was one of the few that was always happy to see me and treated me with such respect. She had a unique way of making you feel special and I never remember seeing her without a smile on her face! I mourn not for her.... because Im sure she is without pain anymore. But mourn for those that she left behind..... My sincere and heartfelt sympathy for her family and friends back in Jeannette. Warmly & Respectfully, Lenny Plaitano.
Leonard Plaitano
Friend
June 26, 2020
To all of Teri's family and friends our deepest sympathy go out to all of you at this very sad time. Teri was such a delightful person and we enjoyed seeing her around and chatting with her. Our prayer is that our Lord hold all of you in the palm of His Hand at this time as he welcomes Teri Home God's blessings to all of you !
Karen (Cugino) & Curtis Antoniak
Friend
June 26, 2020
I had the pleasure of working with Teri at Jeannette District Memorial Hospital. She was a caring and kind person who always brightened your day. My sincere sympathy to her family and friends.
Mark Gahagen
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved