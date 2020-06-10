Terence A. Pocratsky
1958 - 2020
Terence A. "Terry" Pocratsky, 62, of Mt. Pleasant, died Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Pocratsky was born Jan. 8, 1958, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Bernadine Vimislicky Pocratsky, of Mt. Pleasant, and the late Thomas R. Pocratsky. He was a member of the former Transfiguration Parish. Terry was a 1975 graduate of Mt. Pleasant Area High School. He was employed as a waste water supervisor for East Huntingdon Township. Terry was a member of the Polish Falcons, the Kosciuszko Club and the Slovak Club. He was an avid pool player and a car enthusiast who was especially into Hot Rods. In addition to his mother, Terry is survived by his wife, Angelia Gohsman Pocratsky; his daughters, Jessica Snyder, of Mt. Pleasant, Stacey (Brian) Smith, of Queen Creek, Ariz., and Krista Allen, of Greensburg; and by his grandchildren, Victoria Smith and Mason Snyder. He is also survived by his brother and sister, Gary Pocratsky, of Mt. Pleasant, and Michelle (Stanley) Markiewicz, all of Mt. Pleasant. Terry was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Pocratsky. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of Terry's life beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Polish Falcon's Nest No. 147, 33 Rumbaugh Ave., Mt. Pleasant. Arrangements have been entrusted to the GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Polish Falcon's Nest No. 147
Funeral services provided by
Galone-Caruso Funeral Home
204 Eagle St
Mount Pleasant, PA 15666
(724) 547-2410
