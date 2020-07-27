Teresa A. (D'Amico) Donofrio, 97, of Greensburg, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Anne Home. She was born Aug. 31, 1922, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Michael and Michelena Martucci D'Amico. Teresa retired from the Diocese of Greensburg as a cook for Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Prior to working for the Diocese, she had worked for Bell Telephone as an operator. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Donofrio; three sisters, Caroline and Elizabeth D'Amico and Amelia "Dolly" Covington; and two brothers, Joseph and Frank D'Amico. She is survived by her only child and best friend, Joan Donofrio, of Greensburg; two granddaughters whom she adored and cherished, Andrea Robinson (Cory), of Morgantown, W.Va., and Melanie Firestone (Ryan), of Greensburg; four great-grandchildren whom she loved very much and thoroughly enjoyed, Sophia and Alex Firestone and Olivia and Natalie Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Teresa from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Verona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Teresa's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.