1/
Teresa A. Donofrio
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Teresa's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Teresa A. (D'Amico) Donofrio, 97, of Greensburg, died Saturday, July 25, 2020, in St. Anne Home. She was born Aug. 31, 1922, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Michael and Michelena Martucci D'Amico. Teresa retired from the Diocese of Greensburg as a cook for Blessed Sacrament Cathedral. Prior to working for the Diocese, she had worked for Bell Telephone as an operator. Her greatest joy was cooking for her family and friends. She also enjoyed gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Donofrio; three sisters, Caroline and Elizabeth D'Amico and Amelia "Dolly" Covington; and two brothers, Joseph and Frank D'Amico. She is survived by her only child and best friend, Joan Donofrio, of Greensburg; two granddaughters whom she adored and cherished, Andrea Robinson (Cory), of Morgantown, W.Va., and Melanie Firestone (Ryan), of Greensburg; four great-grandchildren whom she loved very much and thoroughly enjoyed, Sophia and Alex Firestone and Olivia and Natalie Robinson; and several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Teresa from 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing and funeral are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Our Lady of Grace Church. Interment will follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Verona. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Anne Home, 685 Angela Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601, or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Teresa's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com, Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Celebration of Life
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.
409 West Pittsburgh St.
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-0020
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Clement L. Pantalone Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved