Teresa (Cavatoni) Banfield, 91, of Atria South Hills, formerly of Jefferson Hills, passed away Tuesday, July 23, 2019. She was born June 30, 1928, in Colver, Pa., to Tullio and Maria (Parissenti) Cavatoni. Teresa was a registered nurse at the Bruceton Research Center and previously served in the Air Force from 1950-1965 after she graduated from the Windber Hospital Training School for Nurses in 1949. Teresa was active at the Jefferson Hills Women's Club and volunteered at the food bank in Duquesne and with the Ladies of Charity at St. Thomas a Becket Church. She loved family, cats and gardening. Teresa is survived by her two sons, Tim (Kathy) Banfield and Mike Banfield; sister, Edith Zawiskie; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, James L. Banfield; father, Tullio Cavatoni; mother, Maria Cavatoni; son, Dave Banfield; brother, Roland Cavatoni; and cousin, Flora Bukovitz.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26, 2019, at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills, PA 15236. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday in St. Elizabeth of Hungary Church, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15236, and a graveside service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday in Jefferson Memorial Park, 401 Curry Hollow Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank, 1 N. Linden St., Duquesne, PA 15110. The family would like to thank caregivers at Amedisys Hospice, Arden Courts and Atria South Hills for their compassion and care. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 25 to July 26, 2019