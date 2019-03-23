Greensburg Tribune Review Obituaries

SNYDER FUNERAL HOME
521 MAIN ST
Irwin, PA 15642-3404
(724) 863-1200
Terre Dolby


1963 - 04 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Terre Dolby Obituary
Terre Dolby, 55, of Irwin, died Thursday, March 21, 2019, at home. He was born April 21, 1963, in McKeesport, a son of the late Fred and Betty (Marzalek) Dolby. Terre loved spending time with his family and enjoyed cars, motorcycles, and fishing. He was a member of the Italian Brotherhood of Guffy. Surviving are his daughter, Alysa Dolby, and his former wife, Bonnie Shipley, both of Trafford; his siblings, Chris Rothrauff (Tom), of Monroeville, Darryl Dolby, of North Huntingdon, Gary Dolby. of Irwin, and Donna Dolby Rupp of North Huntingdon; nieces, Lisa Dolby Hamilton (Chad) and Lori Dolby Solar (Scott); great-nieces and -nephews, Toria, Emma, Aubrey, Cody, Sarah, Benny, and Katie; also many friends.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the WILLIAM SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 521 Main St., Irwin, 724-863-1200, where a funeral service will follow at 4 p.m.
For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Mar. 23 to Apr. 4, 2019
