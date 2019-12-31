|
Terre (Terrence) Taylor, of North Huntingdon, entered the eternal life Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, at home, surrounded by family, friends, and faith. He was 69 years old. Terre was born March 26, 1950, son of Richard and Bette Taylor. He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Karen (Klassen) Taylor; his daughter, Nina Vonne Taylor and Douglas Knox, of Monroeville; his son, Terre Richard Taylor and Jonell Taylor, of North Huntingdon; his grandsons, Brandon, Travis, and Mason Taylor; and his sister, Debbe (Taylor) Lapina and Mike Lapina, of Parrish, Fla. He served his country in the Navy and was an avid hunter who enjoyed the outdoors with family and friends by his side. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Pet Friends of Irwin.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 31, 2019