Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
(724) 837-5211
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Liturgy
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Leo M. Bacha Funeral Home
516 Stanton St
Greensburg, PA 15601
View Map
Terrence A. Tracey Obituary
Terrence A. Tracey, 70, of Greensburg, died Monday, June 17, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. He was born Aug. 31, 1948, in McKeesport, a son of the late Richard and Jane (Markley) Tracey. He was a member of the Latrobe Elks Lodge No. 906. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Tracey. He is survived by his brother, Gary Tracey and wife, Mimi, of Jeannette; his sister-in-law, Mary Anne Valko and husband, Thomas, of Brunswick, Ohio; nephews, Michael Tracey, of Greensburg, Terry Tracey and wife, Erin, of Charlottesville, Va., and Manny Tracey and wife, Jennifer, of N. Brunswick, N.J.; and his canine companion, Buddy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., 516 Stanton St., Greensburg. A funeral liturgy will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. Private interment will be in Greensburg Catholic Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 510 Pellis Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from June 23 to June 24, 2019
