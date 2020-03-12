|
Terrence J. O'Rourke, born Oct. 7, 1950, of Sewickley Heights, passed away peacefully March 6, 2020, in Palm Beach, Fla., of heart failure, five years after treatment for esophageal cancer in 2015. On the afternoon of March 5, about 12 hours before passing away unexpectedly, Terry enjoyed a carefree solo drive down A1A along the Florida coast. He was born in New York City (Stuyvesant Town), the only child of Charles and Catherine O'Rourke. His father was an NYPD officer for more than 20 years. He is survived by his wife, Melinda Roberts; and two sisters-in-law, Jean and Kyoki Roberts. He graduated from Xavier High School in 1968, City College of New York in 1972, and Fordham Law School in 1975. He began his legal career at Cahill Gordon & Reindel in New York City, and later practiced in California and Pennsylvania. Burial service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 21, at St. James Roman Catholic Cemetery, Waterworks Road, Sewickley. Following the burial, friends and family are invited to a gathering at 12:30 p.m. on the lawn at the family home, Gladmore Farm, Blackburn Road, Sewickley Heights. Because Terry loved animals, friends are invited and encouraged to bring their dogs. Terry met his wife, Melinda (Fordham Law '76) at a law school party the evening of March 21, 1975, exactly 45 years ago. Arrangements are by COPELAND'S, 412-741-7100. Remembrances may be sent to [email protected] Memorial contributions may be made to The Allegheny Land Trust, 416 Thorn St., Sewickley, PA 15143.