Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC
303 Pittsburgh St.
Scottdale, PA
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC
303 Pittsburgh St.
Scottdale, PA
Wake
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:45 PM
GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC
303 Pittsburgh St.
Scottdale, PA
Prayer Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
9:30 AM
GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC.
303 Pittsburgh St.
Scottdale, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church
Scottdale, PA
Terrence M. Hovanec


1950 - 2020
Terrence M. Hovanec Obituary
Terrence M. "Terry" Hovanec, 69, of Scottdale, passed away Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. He was born Nov. 5, 1950, in Latrobe, a son of the late Michael and Delphina (Buchek) Hovanec. Terry was employed by SuperValu, New Stanton, with 43 years' service, and was a member of the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. He was a member of the Youngwood Sportsman's Association and enjoyed hunting, fishing and woodworking. He was also a former volunteer fireman with Greensburg Fire Department Hose Company No. 7. Terry also enjoyed listening to polkas on Sundays. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Phoebe (DeMuth) Hovanec, whom he married May 31, 1980; his three loving and caring children, Amanda Marie Edwards and husband, Eric, Michael Andrew Hovanec and Daniel Patrick Hovanec and wife, Katherine; two grandchildren, Benjamin and Samuel Edwards; his sisters, Charlotte Krajc and husband, Patrick and their daughter, Beth Ann Krajc, and Janelle Snyder and husband, Clyde; and several additional nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Delphina. Family and friends are welcome from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at GRAFT-JACQUILLARD FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES INC., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where prayers of transfer will be offered at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, followed by Terry's funeral Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Scottdale. Interment will follow in St. John's Cemetery. A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Tuesday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to at st.jude.org, the at or St. John the Baptist Church, Scottdale. Please visit www.gjfuneral.com for online condolences.
