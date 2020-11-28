Terrence R. "Terry" Rosky, 61, of Monroeville, formerly of Jeannette, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home. He was born July 27, 1959, in Jeannette, a son of the late Leonard R. Rosky Sr. and Emely (Boyer) Rosky. Terry was employed as the vice president of business development for Knichel Logistics in Gibsonia. He lived life to the fullest and loved being around people. He enjoyed bike riding and yearly football trips to away Pittsburgh Steelers and Panthers games. Most of all, he was a loving father who always put others before himself. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Ronald and Leonard Rosky; and his nephew and godson, Joseph Rosky. He is survived by two sons, Nicholas A. "Nick" Rosky (Shannon) and Tyler D. Rosky; a stepdaughter, Lindsay Hennings; a stepson, Brian Hennings; three brothers, Edward "Harry" Rosky, David A. Rosky (Kathy) and Keith D. Rosky (Shari); a sister-in-law, Cynthia Rosky; two stepgrandchildren, Cooper and Tenley; and a number of nieces and nephews. Due to the current pandemic, services and interment will be private for the family. A life celebration service will be scheduled after restrictions have been lifted. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC. in Jeannette has been entrusted with the arrangements. Memorial contributions may be made to the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224, or www.givetochildrens.org
