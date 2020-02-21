Home

Terri Carns Harden, 63, of Stahlstown, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. She was born March 26, 1956, in Latrobe and was a daughter of the late Evan and Isabelle (Concus) Carns. She was a lifelong animal lover and was passionate about her work as a veterinarian technician at the Loyalhanna Veterinary Clinic Inc. and Cattery. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Elwood Harden; a son, Jonathan Harden, of Stahlstown; a daughter, Jennifer Lilley and husband Todd, of Donegal; a granddaughter, Ella Lilley; a brother, Barry Carns and wife Virginia; and niece, Anita Carns Wigfield and husband William, of Rector. Terri was a sweet, funny, beautiful soul who was loving and thoughtful to family and friends alike, and she will be sorely missed. All services will be private. Arrangements are by SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., Ligonier.
