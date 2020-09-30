Terri Louise Bowser, 61, of Buffalo Township, went to be with the Lord, surrounded by her family, Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Terri was born April 15, 1959, in Butler, to Shirley Loraine Updegraff Bowser, of Buffalo Township, and the late Harold Frederick Bowser. Terri graduated from Thiel College, Greenville, Pa., with a bachelors of speech and hearing science and a masters of science in speech-language pathology, and she was a member of the Alpha Gamma Delta Sorority-Alpha Chi Chapter. She was a speech pathologist at UPMC-St. Margaret Hospital for 10 years. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Sarver. Terri leaves behind her mother; her sister, Karen Bowser; and her dear friend and pet dog, Lily. She was preceded in death by her father. Services were held privately with her pastor, the Rev. Shawn Smith. Burial took place at Sarverville Cemetery, Sarver. All services were under the care of the KRYNICKI FUNERAL HOME INC., 1007 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, PA 15065, 724-224-8778.



