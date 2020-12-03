1/1
Terri L. Sherwin
1960 - 2020
Terri Louise Sherwin, 60, of Latrobe, passed away from sudden illness Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020. Born Aug. 16, 1960, she was the daughter of Kay and the late Terry Stoner. She was the beloved wife to Jeffrey Sherwin for 36 years; loving mother to Christopher (Shannon) Sherwin, Courtney (Mike) Trumpower, and Colin Sherwin; cherished Mimi to Londyn and Easton Trumpower; loving sister to Kirk (Teresa) Stoner, Charlene (Michael) Salopek, Leslie (Warren) King; loving daughter-in-law to Leone and the late William Sherwin; cherished sister-in-law to David (Mary) Sherwin, Mark (Marcia) Sherwin and Todd (Rene) Sherwin. She was also blessed with many nieces and nephews. Terri spent her life nurturing and caring for her family. She loved trips to Disney, decorating her house, working on projects and crafts, and spending time at the beach. She enjoyed her days working with students at school. A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. John XXII (formerly St. Benedict the Abbott), 120 Abington Drive, McMurray, PA 15317. Arrangements have been entrusted to PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Road, McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Make A Wish Foundation to provide children trips to Disney World, as that is something Terri loved. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tribune Review on Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Pittsburgh Cremation & Funeral Care
3287 Washington Road
McMurray, PA 15317
