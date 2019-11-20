|
Terrie G. Binakonsky, 61, of Jeannette, passed away Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg. She was born Aug. 5, 1958, in Greensburg, a daughter of Francis Good, of Jeannette, and the late Cartha Loughner Good. Terrie was employed as a pharmacy technician for the Rite Aid Pharmacy in Jeannette. She was a member of Calvary Assembly Church of Irwin and Word of Life Ministries in Greensburg. A loving grandmother, mother, wife, sister and daughter, Terrie's life was filled with caring for her family and others. For many years, Sunday suppers brought everyone together to share laughs and love. She enjoyed the outdoors and gave her time and energy to any activity her grandchildren desired, whether it was putting worms on fishing hooks, enjoying a game of kickball or painting crafts. Her unwavering faith in the Lord was evident throughout her life. She will be deeply missed but her commitment to her family has served to provide a foundation of love for all. In addition to her father, Terrie is survived by her husband, Mark Binakonsky; sons, Jeremey Binakonsky and wife, Brandi, and Joshua Binakonsky and wife, Amy, all of Jeannette; grandchildren, Elijah, Luke and Gracie Binakonsky; sisters, Marshella Watson and husband, Gary, of Jeannette, and Sylvia Cunningham and husband, Denny, of Fort Wayne, Ind.; nieces, Jennene Jack and husband, Adam, of Waynesburg, Pa., Corrie Poole and husband, Brian, of Morgantown, W.Va., and Chelsea Watson, of Florida; and her stepmother, Janet Hartman Good.
As per Terrie's wishes, there will be no public visitation. Funeral services are private. The JOHN V. GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC., Jeannette, is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers and gifts, the family requests memorial donations in Terrie's name to be made to Life Ministries at lifetoday.org.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 20, 2019