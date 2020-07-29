1/1
Terry A. Thomas
1944 - 2020
Terry A. Thomas, 76, of Mt. Pleasant, died Monday, July 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Mr. Thomas was born July 26, 1944, in Mt. Pleasant and was the son of the late George and Edna Stiltenpole Thomas. He was a 1972 graduate of the former Ramsay High School where he excelled in basketball and baseball. Terry proudly served his country during the Vietnam War, part of the Army Airborne, where he received numerous medals and decorations. Terry had been employed for Clausner's Tire Service in Mt. Pleasant and had worked for Volkswagen. He was an avid hunter and a great gardener. Terry received much joy from spending time with his beloved grandchildren. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends, who loved him so much. He is survived by his loving family: his devoted wife of 52 years, Concetta "Connie" Yancosky Thomas; his beloved children, Jennifer Williamson and Mike, George Thomas, Terri Thomas, Anthony Thomas and Heather and April Braun and Ryan; and by his grandchildren, Adam Thomas and Shannon, Breanna Thomas, Grant Braun, Zakory Zipnock, Jasmine Povlik, Lazarus Thomas and Griffin Williamson. Terry is also survived by his brother, Arlen Thomas and Nancy, and his sisters and brothers-in-law, Karen Thomas, Ann Forsythe, Toni Keuster, and Joseph "Coke" Yancosky and Carol. In addition to his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Larry Thomas. Private funeral services will be held Friday, July 31, 2020, in the funeral home for his immediate family. Arrangements have been entrusted to GALONE-CARUSO FUNERAL HOME, 204 Eagle St., Mt. Pleasant. The family is grateful for the kindness and care given to Terry by Excela Health Hospice, especially Dary Ann and Jackie. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Westmoreland County Food Bank, 100 Devonshire Drive, Delmont, PA 15626; or to the East Huntingdon Township Fire Department, in memory of Terry Thomas. To offer an online condolence, please visit our website at www.galone-carusofuneralhome.com.



Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jul. 29, 2020.
