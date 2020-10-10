1/
Terry Heckert
1956 - 2020
Terry Heckert, 64, of West Newton, died Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020. He was born Oct. 4, 1956, son of the late Thomas and Gladys (Robertson) Heckert. Prior to retirement, he was employed by B.J.R.E.O. Inc., of West Elizabeth. Surviving is a sister, Trena Moore. Terry will also be sadly missed by his dog, Brusier. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Darrell Moore. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the J. WILLIAM McCAULEY Jr. FUNERAL HOME, 901 Vine St., West Newton, where a service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday. Masks must be worn and social distancing be maintained. The amount of people permitted in the funeral home at one time may be limited. Interment will follow in West Newton Cemetery.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
11
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
OCT
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
OCT
12
Service
11:00 AM
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
OCT
12
Interment
West Newton Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
J William McCauley Jr Funeral Home Inc
901 Vine St
West Newton, PA 15089
(724) 872-6699
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
