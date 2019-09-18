|
|
Terry J. Deglau, 79, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Redstone Senior Care Center, in Greensburg. He was born Aug. 17, 1940, the only child of Henry J. and Mary Edsall Deglau, of Derry. Terry graduated from Derry High School in 1958 and from Rochester Institute of Technology with a bachelor of science degree in photographic science in 1964. Terry and his wife, Gretchen, also a RIT graduate, returned to the Latrobe area to join his father, Henry, a professional photographer, at Deglau Studio. For the next 20 years, Terry, Henry, and the Deglau Studio staff took portrait and commercial photography in the area to the next level, all while completely enjoying every working day, every assignment, every event and every family group. Terry was very active in photographic organizations that not only allowed him to grow professionally, but also offered a platform to exchange ideas with others. He was the youngest president of the Professional Photographers of PA, a member of the National PP of America, a charter member of Camera Craftsman of America, a member of The American Society of Photography (ASP) Honorary Fellow of Photography, member of Wedding and Portrait Photographers International (WPPI), member of The Triangle Institute of Photography and a holder of the Master of Photography Degree and also The Craftsman degree. In 1985, Terry joined The Eastman Kodak Co., in Rochester, N.Y. He traveled the world, teaching photographers in 17 countries better ways to create pictures using Kodak film and paper. His career was filled with notable experiences, including creating a group photo of world leaders at the United Nations and photographing four U.S. presidents. He exemplified the statement "If you find a job you love, you'll never work a day in your life." Terry is survived by former wife, Gretchen, of Elmira, N.Y.; son, James, with his wife, Janet, and granddaughter, Sophie, of Larkspur, Calif.; and daughter, Sydney, with her husband, Matt, and grandsons, Alex and Ethan, of Buford, Ga.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, in Trinity Lutheran Church, in Latrobe, where he was a member. A light lunch and visiting will follow so all present can gather and share their stories of Terry.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to in Terry's honor. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 18, 2019