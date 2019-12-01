Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Terry Egan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Terry L. Egan


1958 - 07
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Terry L. Egan Obituary
Terry L. Egan, 61, of Harrison City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born July 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George and Juanita (Westover) Hengst. Terry is survived by a son, Michael D. Egan; and aunt, Roxy Mackle. She loved to bake around holidays and was known for her cookies.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Online condolences can be given at www.Lindsay-JobeFuneralHome.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Terry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -