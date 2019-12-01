|
Terry L. Egan, 61, of Harrison City, passed away Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. She was born July 3, 1958, a daughter of the late George and Juanita (Westover) Hengst. Terry is survived by a son, Michael D. Egan; and aunt, Roxy Mackle. She loved to bake around holidays and was known for her cookies.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at LINDSAY-JOBE FUNERAL HOME INC., 3343 Route 130, Harrison City, where a memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Dec. 1, 2019