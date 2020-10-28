1/1
Terry W. Hollis
1943 - 2020
Terry W. Hollis, 77, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in his seasonal residence in Cherry Creek, N.Y., surrounded by family. He was born Feb. 15, 1943, in Punxsutawney, Pa., to the late Betty and Walter Hollis. Terry was a 1961 graduate of Punxsutawney High School and completed an apprenticeship with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers, Local 5 to become a journeyman electrician until retirement. Together with Dorothy, they owned and operated the Brookville, Pa. Subway sandwich shop for 10 years. He was a former elder and youth group leader at Buffalo Presbyterian Church, Sarver, as well as a former volunteer firefighter for Buffalo Township VFD. Additionally, Terry was a member of Firearms Owners Against Crime, Clarion Eagles, Ellington Rod and Gun Club, a Lifetime Harley Owners Group member, and was Involved as a local political volunteer for many years. He enjoyed all things related to cars, guns, diesel engines, motorcycles and racing. Terry is survived by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy (Myers) Hollis, whom he married Oct. 27, 1962, in Oliveburg, Pa.; daughter, Valerie (James) Walker; sister, Linda (Ted) McFarland; and an extended family of three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. At his request, there will be no immediate services. Condolences may be sent to JORDAN FUNERAL HOME, Sinclairville, N.Y. Please make memorial donations to Orphans of the Storm, 11878 PA-85, Kittanning, PA 16201.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Oct. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Jordan Funeral Home
6 Parkway Dr
Sinclairville, NY 14782
(716) 962-2895
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jordan Funeral Home

1 entry
October 27, 2020
I had the wonderful memories of our many years working the polls. My deepest sympathy to his family
Marlene Haslett
Friend
