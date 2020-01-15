|
Thaddeus "Ted" (Geremsky) Gerome, 92, of Ligonier, passed away Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. He was born Jan. 15, 1927, in Braddock, a son of the late Theodore and Sophia (Jankowska) (Geremsky) Gerome. Ted was a veteran of the Army and served in World War II. He was a graduate of the University of Pittsburgh, where he played basketball and football. He was a professional football player, having played with the Detroit Lions, and was a founding member of the Pittsburgh Banjo Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Clore; a brother, Henry Gerome; and son-in-law, Ronald Hudgen. Ted is survived by a daughter, Kathleen Hudgen, of Colorado; a son, Paul (Janet) Gerome, of Texas; six grandchildren, Kendra, Andrew, Chelsea, Theodore, Alexander and Rebecca; one great-granddaughter, McKinley; a sister, Dorothy (Caz) Czarnecki, of Philadelphia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the SNYDER FUNERAL HOME INC., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier. A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. in the funeral home, with the Rev. Anthony Carbone as celebrant. The Ligonier Valley Veterans Honor Guard will conduct a military service at 7 p.m. in the funeral home. Inurnment will be in Ligonier Valley Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pittsburgh Banjo Club, 271 McKinley Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15221.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020