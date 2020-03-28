|
Theda C. (Smith) Ulishney, 84, of Unity Township, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born Nov. 29, 1935, in Latrobe to the late Edward Earl Smith and Minerva Jane Tantlinger Smith. Prior to her retirement, she worked for 37 years for the Greater Latrobe School District cafeteria. She was a devoted member of Free Methodist Church of Greensburg. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Martin M. "Moe" Ulishney, on March 20, 2006; a brother, George "Bill" Smith; and a sister, Donna Mehalic. Theda is survived by daughters, Vivian Keslar and her husband, Michael, of Export, Janelle Buchanan and her husband, Jeff, of Greensburg, Donna Watkins and her husband, Don, of Greensburg; sons, Martin Ulishney and his companion, Lisa Palmer, of New Florence, and Barron Ulishney Sr., of Greensburg; six grandchildren, Tara Scekeres and her husband, Solomon, Chad Buchanan and his wife, Ella, Ashley Buchanan, Jon Kozlesky, Sean Buchanan and his wife, Julia, and Barron Ulishney Jr.; two great-granddaughters, Kaylee and Avery; a brother and special sister-in-law, Darrell and Barbara Smith, of Latrobe; and many nieces and nephews. Theda will be deeply missed by her family. A private service was held at Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg, with her son-in-law, the Rev. Don Watkins, officiating. Arrangements were handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. The family suggests that memorial contributions be made in Theda's name to Free Methodist Church of Greensburg, 1261 Toppers Road, Greensburg, PA 15601.