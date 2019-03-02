Home

Services
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
(724) 235-2211
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
Calling hours
Sunday, Mar. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
Service
Monday, Mar. 4, 2019
2:30 PM
Kenneth A Stuart Funeral Home
139 Ligonier St
New Florence, PA 15944
Resources
Thela Love
Thela Love Obituary
Thela Love, 72, of New Florence, passed away Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, at Bethlen Home, Ligonier. She was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Johnstown, the daughter of the late Charles and Florence (McDowell) Love. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Glen and James Love; sisters, Marjorie Balgoski, Virginia Love and Louise Luther. She is survived by sister, Nancy Cook, of Latrobe, along with many loving nieces and nephews. Thela attended IUP and graduated from Westmoreland County Community College. She was a former member of IUP's Women's Chorus and Ligonier Valley Sweet Adelines. She enjoyed attending Trinity Presbyterian Church and was an Avon sales representative for many years.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at KENNETH A. STUART FUNERAL HOME, 139 Ligonier St., where service will be held at 2:30 p.m. Monday with Pastor Sharon Hamley officiating. Interment will be at Fairfield Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left at www.thestuartfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 2, 2019
