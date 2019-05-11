Thelma Grace "Betty" Frye Harrold Baker, 96, of South Huntingdon Township, died peacefully, early Friday morning, May 10, 2019, in Excela Health Latrobe Hospital, with her family at her side. She was born Oct. 24, 1922, in Indianapolis, Ind., the daughter of the late Andrew E. and Altha Virginia Ayers Frye. Betty was Protestant by faith. She attained her GED and was trained as a geriatric technician at Westmoreland Manor, Greensburg, where she was employed from 1969-1985. She was a Cub Scout leader for Troop No. 170, of Ruffsdale, and also a Brownie and Girl Scout leader for Tarrs. Betty is gone from our lives but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her, her loving and devoted children, Pastor Troy Harrold and wife, Faye, of York, Pa. Margaret L. "Peggy" Baker, of Connellsville, William B. Baker and wife, Laurie, of Smithton, and Mary E. Baughman, of New York; her stepdaughter, Barb Downey and husband, Floyd, of Saltsburg; her grandchildren, Jeff, Corie, Kristie, Larry Jr., Jennifer, Jim, David, Lynne and Melissa; her great-grandchildren, Megan, Cassie, Jessica, Kiera, Jennifer Dalaney, Leighton and Eric; and her great-great-grandchildren, Deacon, Eliza and Gabriel. In addition to her parents, Betty will once again reunited with her first husband, Braden W. Harrold (Feb. 17, 1947); her second husband, Harry F. Baker (Nov. 2, 2009); son, Harry F. Baker Jr. (June 18, 1977); son, Larry B. Baker (April 1, 2006); daughter, Linda Sue Baker (July 26, 1949); daughter, Sarah E. Baker (June 1952); stepdaughter, Sally Baker (June 1952); five sisters and three brothers; and her son-in-law, Clifton F. Baughman (June 5, 2011).

Family and friends of Betty are cordially invited to the FRANK KAPR FUNERAL HOME INC., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday and from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, the hour of her funeral service with her son, Pastor Troy Harrold, LLPUMC, (retired) and Pastor Ken Sommerfeldt, of Olive Branch Baptist Church, Belle Vernon, co-officiating. Committal services and interment will follow in Mt. Lebanon Cemetery, Tarrs.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Waas, Lynn, Latrobe Hospice and Dr. Madaan for their exemplary care and compassion shown to Betty and her family.