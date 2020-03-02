|
Thelma H. Dollman, 91, of Delmont, died peacefully Friday, Feb. 28, 2020. She was born Sept. 12, 1928, in Patton Township (Monroeville), daughter of the late Arthur and Helen (Waite) Stroschein. Prior to retiring, Thelma was a childcare provider working at Salem Crossroads Daycare, Delmont, touching the lives of many young children. Thelma was a founding member of Faith United Methodist Church in Delmont. Thelma was the devoted wife of 65 years to the late James H. Dollman. She was the loving mother of Kathie I. (the late Duane R.) Kirschman, of Delmont, and David J. (Deborah) Dollman, of Sumter, S.C.; loving grandmother of Jennifer (Michael), Kathryne (Jonathan) and David J. II (Elisha); and loving Meema," great-grandmother of Andrew, Abbigail, Alliyah, Nicole, Nathan, Samuel, Sean, David J. III, Leila, and Kane. She is also survived by her sisters and brother, Alverda, Trelvey, Rena (Frank) and Arthur (Shirley); and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the VAIA FUNERAL HOME INC., 463 Athena Drive, Delmont, 724-468-1177. A service of Christian burial and committal services will be conducted at 10 a.m. Wednesday in Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, officiated by the Rev. Dr. Ron Raptosh. Everyone please meet at the church. Private interment will be in Twin Valley Memorial Park, Delmont. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Thelma's memory be made to Faith United Methodist Church, 305 Freeport St., Delmont, PA 15626. Please write "T. Dollman" on check memo line. To send online expressions of sympathy, obtain grief support information or directions, please visit www.VaiaFuneralHome.com.