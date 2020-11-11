1/
Thelma J. Morgan-Stock
Thelma J. "Ginger" Morgan-Stock, 77, born in Indianola, Pa., passed away peacefully with her children by her side Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Hospice of Cincinnati, Ohio. She was predeceased by her husband, Leonard, and her parents, Alberta and Raymond Morgan, and three brothers. She is survived by her sons, William and David, and daughter, Theresa (Jeff) Cassell; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; brother, Raymond Morgan; sisters, M. Jayne (Ron) Gustafson, Joyce (Wayne) Harris and Morgan O'Dell; and many nieces and nephews. She loved doing crafts and loved animals. She was a graduate of Valley High School, New Kensington. May she rest in peace. Funeral arrangements were handled by Advantage Cremation Services of Greater Cincinnati.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
