Thelma Jean (Trice) Stough, 88, of Greensburg, died Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, in Westmoreland Manor. She was born Nov. 26, 1931, in Latrobe, a daughter of the late John S. and Edna Mae Poole Trice. Jean worked various jobs to help provide for her family. She was known for her cooking but was considered a legendary baker by her family, especially when it came to her famous chocolates. She enjoyed crafting and was very proud of her landscaping and gardening skills. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Regis Stough; an infant son, Marion F. Trout; and her 10 siblings, brothers, Logan, John (Mick), Donald, Henry, Kenneth and Earl Trice and sisters, Ruth Kuhn, Edith Trice, Hazel Myers and Mary Corey. She is survived by her three children, Paul F. Trout (Carrie), of Bear Rocks, Charlene R. Ballew, of Moreno Valley, Calif., and David A. Trout (Sue), of Greensburg; nine grandchildren, Colleen, Joel and Michael Trout, Tammy Gaffney, Wayne and Donnie Ballew, Chelsea, Cameron and Cavan Trout; several great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, June Trice, of Tampa, Fla.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Jean from 3 to 6:30 p.m. Friday in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020. Keeping with CDC guidelines, those attending the viewing are required to wear face masks. Because of current social distancing restrictions, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home at one time. A private funeral service will be held, and interment will be in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Greensburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Greensburg Salem Mini-THON, 65 Mennel Drive, Greensburg, PA 15601. The family would like to thank the staff of Westmoreland Manor for their loving and compassionate care of Jean during the past four years of her life. They would also like to thank the staff of Bridges Hospice for their help during the end stages of her life. Jean's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg. To share your memories and photos, offer your condolences, or for directions, please visit us at www.pantalone.com
. Natale N. Pantalone, supervisor.