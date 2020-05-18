Thelma J. Weaver
1939 - 2020
Thelma J. Weaver, 80, of Unity Township, died Friday, May 15, 2020, at Excela Health Latrobe Hospital. She was born Aug. 31, 1939, in Clymer, Pa., a daughter of the late George B. and Gladys M. (River) Greer. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, M. Dale Weaver; and two brothers, James D. and J. Edward Greer. She is survived by her children, Deborah Pallitta and husband Donald, Sandra Pologruto and husband Anthony, all of Greensburg, Rodney D. Weaver, of Donegal, David G. Weaver and wife Wendy, of Erwin, Tenn., Beverly Sherback and Jim Hoffman, of Latrobe, and Lori Ansick and husband Douglas, of Greensburg; 17 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Glenna Brant, of North Carolina, and Janet Harrold, of Mt. Pleasant; a brother, Terry R. Greer, of Scottdale; and several nieces and nephews. Due to the pandemic, a private visitation and services were held at the LEO M. BACHA FUNERAL HOME INC., Pleasant Unity, with the Rev. David H. Clement officiating. Interment followed in Westmoreland County Memorial Park, Hempfield Township. Memorial contributions may be made to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, 134 Industrial Park Road, Greensburg, PA 15601. www.bachafh.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on May 18, 2020.
