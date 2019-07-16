Thelma L. Ritenour, 82, of Acme, died Sunday, July 14, 2019, at her home. She was born Feb. 4, 1937, in Alverton and was a daughter of the late Joseph and Mary Beistel McBeth. Thelma was formerly employed at Seven Springs Mountain Resort for more than 30 years. She was a member of New Inspirations Gospel Group and was a member of Buchanan Church of God. She is survived by her children, Joseph Ritenour, of Mt. Pleasant, Brian Ritenour, of Connellsville, Kathi White and her husband Elmer, of Champion, and Bradley Ritenour and his fiancee Lori Adanitsch, of Acme; five grandchildren, Joshua Ritenour, Amanda Barrick and her husband Chris, Kisa Ritenour, Kristin Ritenour and Colin Ritenour; five great-grandchildren; and one brother, Harry Bowser and his wife Karon, of Alverton. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Alfred R. Ritenour, in 2006; a son, Allen Ritenour and his wife Sharon; two brothers, George and Charles McBeth; and three sisters, Alice Zwierzelewski, Imogene Ulery and Marjorie Brown.

Friends will be received from 3 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at CLYDE BROOKS FUNERAL HOME INC., corner of Municipal Building Road and Route 711, Melcroft, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday with the Rev. Tim Beatty officiating. Interment will follow in Brown Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com. Published in Greensburg Tribune Review from July 16 to July 17, 2019