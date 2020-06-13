Thelma Letosky
1939 - 2020
Thelma "Mae" (Fink) Letosky, 80, of Derry, passed away Tuesday, June 9, 2020, at Oak Hill Nursing Home, Greensburg. Born July 27, 1939, in Luxor, she was a daughter of the late William and Pearl (McKlveen) Fink. Prior to her retirement, she was employed at Latrobe Area Hospital. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Carol Letosky; two brothers, Charles "Bud" and Wilbert Fink; and three sisters, Mary Ritchey, Margaret Hutka, and Della Laughrey. Thelma is survived by one son, Charles M. Letosky, of Bradenville; three daughters, Georgia A. Letosky and companion, Don Bitner, of Bradenville, Anita J. Harter and her husband, Mark, of Blairsville, and Renee L. Letosky-Smith and her husband, Charles, of Tarpon Springs, Fla.; one sister, Vicky McCabe, of Ashtabula, Ohio; six grandchildren, Jessie O'Brien, Jared Letosky, Kady Letosky, Grace Harter, Lydia Harter, and Avery Smith; two great-grandchildren, Colin O'Brien and Shane O'Brien; several nieces and nephews; and her dog, Teddy. There will be no public visitation. A private family service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Unity Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JOHN J. LOPATICH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 601 Weldon St., Latrobe. To sign the online guestbook, send condolences, or share a story, please visit www.lopatich.com.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
13
Service
11:00 AM
Unity Cemetery
