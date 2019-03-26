Thelma (Davison) Littlejohn, 89, of Greensburg, died Sunday, March 24, 2019, in the Rehabilitation and Nursing Center of Pittsburgh. She was born March 14, 1930, in Pittsburgh, a daughter of the late Cecil Gordon Davison Sr. and Jessie Marshall Davison. Thelma was an excellent seamstress and enjoyed cooking and baking for her family and friends, which always included her limitless Christmas cookies. Thelma was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, James A. Littlejohn Jr.; her son, James III; and two brothers, Cecil Davison Jr. and Walter Davison. She was the loving and devoted mother of Janet (Dr. Howard B. Slaughter Jr.) Slaughter, of Pittsburgh, and JoAnn Littlejohn, of Greensburg; mother-in-law of Donna Littlejohn; proud grandmother of James (Andrea) Littlejohn IV, Darrick (Alysha) Littlejohn, Howard Slaughter III and Jonathan Slaughter; great-grandmother of Jada Brown, Isaac Littlejohn and Brentton Littlejohn; devoted sister-in-law of Delores Berger, Betty Tatum and Velma Davison; and is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate the life of Thelma from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in the CLEMENT L. PANTALONE FUNERAL HOME INC., 409 W. Pittsburgh St., Greensburg, PA 15601, 724-837-0020, where funeral services will be held at noon. Graveside services will follow in Hillview Cemetery, Greensburg. Thelma's family has entrusted her care to the Pantalone Funeral Home Inc., Greensburg.

Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Mar. 26, 2019