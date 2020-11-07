Thelma M. Jones, 89, of Ligonier, passed away Friday, Nov. 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loved ones. Born Oct. 6, 1931, in Johnstown, she was the daughter of the late William and Lila (Graham) Beard. She was also preceded in death by husband, Eugene Jones; sisters, Marie Plowman, Wilma Sloughfy, Jean Miller, Verta Mae Liebel, and twins, Joyce and Janet Beard; and brother, Ralph Beard. She is lovingly remembered by children, Richard Jones, of Ligonier, and Donald Jones and wife Nancy, of New Florence; grandchildren, Christopher Jones and wife Stephanie, Anne Hall and husband Kegan, and Lauren Jones and fiance, Brian Counihan; great-grandchildren, Ragan Hall, Sophia Jones and Charlotte Jones; special sister-in-law, Catherine Shadron; many nieces and nephews; and her ever-faithful dog, Mandy. Thelma was an active member of the Waterford Church of the Brethren for over 65 years and enjoyed singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her family and friends will attest to her wonderful baking, cooking and canning skills. She was known for her excellent pies, sticky buns and strawberry jam. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday in Ligonier First Church of the Brethren, 405 Route 271, Ligonier, with his pastor, John Shaffer, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Mountain Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Excela Health Home Care & Hospice, especially Darla and Linda. Memorial contributions should be made to Ligonier First Church of the Brethren. Online condolences may be made to www.mccabefuneralhomespa.com
