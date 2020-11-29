1/1
Thelma M. Koloc
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Thelma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Thelma M. (Ross) Koloc, 96, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She was the loving mother of Gregory Grace; grandmother of Michael Grace and Jason Grace; and great-grandmother of Ginia Grace and Taylor Grace. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Grace. Thelma worked for the U.S. Department of Labor and served in the Navy during World War II. Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A private blessing service will be held. Interment will take place at Restland Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Visitation
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 26, 2020
I am sorry to hear of your loss. Please accept my condolences. May the love of friends and family comfort you through your grief. 2 Thes 2: 16,17.
DT
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved