Thelma M. (Ross) Koloc, 96, of Monroeville, passed away Monday, Nov. 23, 2020. She was the loving mother of Gregory Grace; grandmother of Michael Grace and Jason Grace; and great-grandmother of Ginia Grace and Taylor Grace. She was preceded in death by her son, Dennis Grace. Thelma worked for the U.S. Department of Labor and served in the Navy during World War II. Friends will be received from noon to 1:30 p.m. Monday at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A private blessing service will be held. Interment will take place at Restland Memorial Park. www.jobefuneralhome.com
