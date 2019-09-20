Home

Thelma M. Nichols


1930 - 2019
Thelma M. Nichols Obituary
Thelma Mae Nichols, 89, of Fayette City, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, in Country Care Manor. Born March 6, 1930, in Layton, she was the daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Thomas) Fleming. A homemaker, Thelma was a member of the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church in Fayette City. She loved her church and was a member for 66 years! She loved her family, the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she never forgot their birthdays, anniversaries, etc. She is survived by her husband, Emerson F. Nichols; sons, Emerson E. (Dell) Nichols, of High Point, N.C., and Ralph E. (Cathy) Nichols, of Augusta, Ga.; daughter, Rhonda (Rudy) Hynek, of Mt. Pleasant; grandchildren, Jason Nichols, Kelly Nichols, Kendra DeBari, Phillip Nichols, Brian Nichols, Bre Hynek Dunn, Rudy Hynek and Ray Hynek; six great-grandchildren; and sister, Newanna King, of Dawson. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Raymond Nichols; and siblings, Virginia Huey, Kenneth Fleming and John Fleming.
Friends will be received from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday in the JAMES C. STUMP FUNERAL HOME INC., 580 Circle Drive, Rostraver Township, 724-929-7934, www.jamesstumpfuneralhome.com. Family and friends are asked to meet for a funeral service at 10 a.m. Monday in the Christian and Missionary Alliance Church, 211 Connellsville St., Fayette City, with Pastor Paul Cope officiating. Interment will follow in Belle Vernon Cemetery.
Published in Greensburg Tribune Review on Sept. 20, 2019
